Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Semi rollover loaded with ATVs slows I-44 west into Joplin

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

FIDELITY, Mo. — Carthage Fire Department and Mercy Ambulance were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-44 westbound at 19 mm. It is a SEMI Tractor-trailer rollover.

Driver suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Trailer is loaded with ATV’s that are unassembled in boxes. About 30,000 lbs.

More details as they become available from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Shannon Becker is live from the scene at Fidelity. Westbound traffic into Joplin will have a slowdown at 19 MM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First

Trending Stories