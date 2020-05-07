Semi rollover loaded with ATVs slows I-44 west into Joplin

FIDELITY, Mo. — Carthage Fire Department and Mercy Ambulance were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-44 westbound at 19 mm. It is a SEMI Tractor-trailer rollover.

Driver suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Trailer is loaded with ATV’s that are unassembled in boxes. About 30,000 lbs.

More details as they become available from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Shannon Becker is live from the scene at Fidelity. Westbound traffic into Joplin will have a slowdown at 19 MM.