Semi Rollover Entering Business Park

(WEBB CITY, Mo.) — South Hall & Enterprise Ave a semi tractor trailer was running nearly on empty and turning west into the eastern entrance to the Joplin & Webb City Industrial Park on Enterprise Ave.

It occurred a little after 12:30 PM Saturday according to #JLNtipsters who messaged Joplin News First. “Traffic isn’t blocked but it’s completely on it’s side,” was one caller who declined to be identified.

Webb City Fire Department were on hand until it was set upright, so they could clean up a minor fluid spill they had already contained.

Webb City Police tell us that the driver declined medical treatment.

Santa Fe Towing took about two hours to upright the truck and trailer.