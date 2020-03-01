Semi rollover closes I-44 westbound entrance ramp for hours

The semi is fully loaded with cream cheese

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sunday afternoon at 2:20 PM Joplin Fire Department and Newton County Ambulance were alerted to a rollover crash on the I-44 westbound entrance ramp of Exit 4. That is across Coyote from Love’s Travel Plaza, Joplin.

One person with non-life-threatening injuries is out of the semi. We are working to develop more information now.

  • CLOSED if you are traveling Coyote south to I-44 West
  • CLOSED if you are traveling MO-43 to I-44 West

The semi is fully loaded with cream cheese. Total load including truck is 79,000.

Santa Fe Wrecker are working to develop a game plan of upright and removal which is estimated to be 4-6 hours from time of incident.

Shannon Becker will be live from the crash scene.

Thanks to our tipster Nicole T. for our cover image! Today she is Joplin News First.

