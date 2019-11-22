Semi rollover blocks road Friday afternoon; No broccoli for dinner

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (NORTH OF CARTHAGE) — Shortly after 11:00 AM a southbound semi tractor trailer carrying 34,000 lbs of frozen broccoli rolled off Civil War Road into the ditch.

No injuries to the driver.

Authorities state, “Roadway shut at Kafir for the next 2 – 6 hours.” And then from Kafir south on Civil War at I-49.

To avoid the shutdown

Take Baseline Blvd/M

Use CR 170

NOTE: You can still access Carthage Underground by the Civil War Road and I-49 exit, but you can only go south.

Health Department has been notified. Early information tells us the trailer has not been breached, or rather split open.

M&M Wrecker will attempt to upright the semi tractor trailer with the load intact. That will hopefully take the lower estimate, 2 hours.

If that doesn’t work then it will take the longer estimate, 6 hours, to off-load the broccoli and then upright the semi tractor and trailer.

Liberty Utilities are on the scene, on standby. Watching over their power lines nearby.