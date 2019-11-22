Semi rollover blocks road Friday afternoon; No broccoli for dinner

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (NORTH OF CARTHAGE) — Shortly after 11:00 AM a southbound semi tractor trailer carrying 34,000 lbs of frozen broccoli rolled off Civil War Road into the ditch.

No injuries to the driver.

Authorities state, “Roadway shut at Kafir for the next 2 – 6 hours.” And then from Kafir south on Civil War at I-49.

  • To avoid the shutdown
  • Take Baseline Blvd/M
  • Use CR 170

NOTE: You can still access Carthage Underground by the Civil War Road and I-49 exit, but you can only go south.

The trailer is loaded with 34,000 lbs of frozen broccoli.

Health Department has been notified. Early information tells us the trailer has not been breached, or rather split open.

M&M Wrecker will attempt to upright the semi tractor trailer with the load intact. That will hopefully take the lower estimate, 2 hours.

If that doesn’t work then it will take the longer estimate, 6 hours, to off-load the broccoli and then upright the semi tractor and trailer.

CLICK IMAGE TO VIEW LIVE MAP OF CURRENT LOCATION OF CRASH AND LIVE ROAD CONDITIONS FROM GOOGLE MAPS

Liberty Utilities are on the scene, on standby. Watching over their power lines nearby.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First

Trending Stories