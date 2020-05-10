Semi rollover 171 at Carl Junction, north of Harps

ATTN: MODOT EMERGENCY RESPONSE WILL CLOSE 171. DETOURING BOTH NORTH AND SOUTH TRAFFIC. WATCH FOR LIVE VIDEO UPDATES.

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Just after 5:00 PM Sunday Carl Junction Fire Department and and METS Ambulance were called to a reported rollover crash on 171 and Geneva Lane, north of Harps.

We believe the driver is not injured. We are gathering more information. Shannon Becker will be live from the scene.

UPDATE: Trooper J.Drum of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us the driver refused medical care. He is not injured.

MODOT Emergency Response is working on a plan to detour traffic as 171 will shut down completely as Santa Fe Towing upright and remove the semi and tractor-trailer.

The semi tractor-trailer is hauling a full load of wood pallets. Approximately 70,000 gross weight (that’s total truck, trailer and load).