Semi rollover 171 at Carl Junction, north of Harps

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

ATTN: MODOT EMERGENCY RESPONSE WILL CLOSE 171. DETOURING BOTH NORTH AND SOUTH TRAFFIC. WATCH FOR LIVE VIDEO UPDATES.

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Just after 5:00 PM Sunday Carl Junction Fire Department and and METS Ambulance were called to a reported rollover crash on 171 and Geneva Lane, north of Harps.

Messages immediately started appearing on the Joplin News First Tipline:

We believe the driver is not injured. We are gathering more information. Shannon Becker will be live from the scene.

UPDATE: Trooper J.Drum of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us the driver refused medical care. He is not injured.

MODOT Emergency Response is working on a plan to detour traffic as 171 will shut down completely as Santa Fe Towing upright and remove the semi and tractor-trailer.

The semi tractor-trailer is hauling a full load of wood pallets. Approximately 70,000 gross weight (that’s total truck, trailer and load).

Joplin News First

