Semi rolled on it’s side, proof county roads and soft ground from rains are unforgiving

North of Carl Junction, CR 290 just south of YY. This semi tractor trailer is full of garbage.

With recent rains the ground is still very soft and county roads are unforgiving since there is little to no shoulder.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us there are no injuries in this single vehicle crash.

Avoid this area for the next few hours as they upright the truck. Then besides clearing the crash they will be removing the large amount of garbage that has fallen out of the trailer. Road is blocked since our broadcast. Upright and removal is 2:30 PM, estimating.