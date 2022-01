JOPLIN, Mo. — About 7:40 p.m. Sunday night reports of a tractor trailer crash along I-44 east near 2.8 mile marker.

Joplin Fire responded, Joplin Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Redings Mill Fire and other agencies.

The interstate eastbound is closed at Downstream Blvd, exit 1 from Oklahoma.

Unknown injuries as one tractor trailer has overturned and is on fire.

