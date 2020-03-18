Semi loaded with toilet paper rolls on I-49

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of feet of toilet paper littered the roadside on I-49 at exit 60 in northwest Arkansas on Friday.

The semi tractor trailer was heading southbound and crashed a little over an hour south of Joplin.

Retail shelves have been sold out of toilet paper recently in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Full details on the crash are unknown.

NWAhomepage reached out to the Arkansas State Police for more information on the crash that occurred in the early morning hours.