Semi loaded with soybeans rolls on K-26, south of Galena

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (South of Galena) — About 1:30 PM Cherokee County 911 began receiving reports of a semi rollover just south of Galena on K-26.

Galena Volunteer Fire Department and Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to find a semi-tractor trailer loaded with soybeans rolled.

TRAFFIC DELAYS/SHUTDOWN

K-26 north of Schimmerhorn Park Entrance.

K-26 south of Galena city limits.

Expect for traffic issues into late afternoon.











No reported injuries to the driver after he was checked out by EMS.

Alford Towing will be removing the semi from the roadway.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers will update us more at the scene of the crash. Currently the weight of the load is unknown, but the estimate was a full load.

