Semi loaded with dog food, rolls at OK-MO state line

MISSOURI / OKLAHOMA STATE LINE — About 11:20 AM Friday Joplin Fire and Joplin Fire & Rescue 4, in addition to Newton County Ambulance were called to reports of a semi tractor-trailer rollover crash. Messages to the JLN tipline indicated it was at the state line.

Upon arrival it was determined to be a single vehicle on it’s side in the north ditch. A single vehicle crash at 0.2 mile marker. Meaning 2/10 of a mile in the state of Missouri. MoDOT Emergency Response are assisting with traffic control.

Determined to be a non-injury crash however the driver is getting checked by EMS.

Reported the semi tractor-trailer is loaded with dog food.

Look for traffic delays at the state line into Oklahoma, I-44 West, Will Rogers Turnpike for periodically for 3-4 hours.