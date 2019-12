UPDATE: The trailer was determined to not be breached. Therefore the semi tractor trailer could be set upright with the load intact. M&M Wrecker were able to clear the roadway by 3:20 AM.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Semi tractor trailer is blocking I-49 northbound just before Civil War Road.

Avoid the area as details are developing.

1:26 AM semi carrying avocados is blocking both lanes of I-49 North at 55MM.

Single male driver is uninjured according to sources.