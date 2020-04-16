Semi leaves I-44 crashing 30 feet below onto railroad tracks

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6:20 AM Joplin Fire Department and METS ambulance were dispatched to reports of a semi-tractor trailer crash.

Witnesses stated seeing a semi I-44 East about mile marker 10, leave the roadway, go into the median and drop down 30 feet onto railroad tracks below.

Gathering more information now. Shannon Becker will be live from the scene.

It’s not a major traffic delay on I-44 East (just East of Rangeline) because the crash is on the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks below.

According to radio reports there were two occupants in the semi. Condition(s) are unknown however both were alert and talking.

This is inside the Joplin city limits.

The railway has received damage and will be closed for several hours we are told. We have confirmed it was not hauling hazardous materials.

CPL. Trena Jones tells Shannon Becker the semi was hauling some sort of packaged fabrics. Expect delays at mile marker 9.8 East.