Semi jack-knife off roadway

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Just before 8:45 AM Jasper County Emergency 911 dispatched Carterville Fire & Rescue and METS Ambulance to a semi off the roadway of 171 eastbound just past the Carterville HH overpass.

The 66-year-old male driver was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to Joplin News First eyewitnesses of the crash. It occurred in heavy rain.

M&M Wrecker are removing them jack-knifed semi tractor-trailer from the ditch.

Missouri State Highway Patrol will have more information as it is released.