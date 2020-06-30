Semi jack-knife off roadway

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Just before 8:45 AM Jasper County Emergency 911 dispatched Carterville Fire & Rescue and METS Ambulance to a semi off the roadway of 171 eastbound just past the Carterville HH overpass.

The 66-year-old male driver was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to Joplin News First eyewitnesses of the crash. It occurred in heavy rain.

M&M Wrecker are removing them jack-knifed semi tractor-trailer from the ditch.

Missouri State Highway Patrol will have more information as it is released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First

Trending Stories