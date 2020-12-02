Semi Hauling Seed rolls off Locust Road in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 11:30 AM Wednesday reports of a semi rolling off off Locust Road onto its side was reported to Jasper County Emergency 911.

Avilla Fire Department responded. Mercy EMS was summoned as well. The driver was reported to be out of the truck and appeared to be uninjured.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol the trailer was carrying approximately 36,000 pounds of seed.

M&M Wrecker were summoned from Carthage to respond around 11:55 AM.

The roadway was shut down to empty the trailer and upright it. The seed was bagged and on pallets. it appeared that very little breached their packaging.

CLOSED: Locust Road

Between: CR 50 – CR 60

The closure is expected to last until approximately 3:30 PM.

