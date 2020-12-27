Semi Hauling 80 Head of Cattle, Crashes and Rolls on 96 Highway

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 6:15 PM Saturday evening Jasper County Emergency Communications received alerts of a semi tractor-trailer rollover crash near County Road 200 and MO-96.

Tri-Cities Fire District, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MODOT Emergency Response were notified.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper tells us on the scene, the semi was traveling westbound. It rolled to the right side off the roadway. The driver was uninjured in the crash.

Estimates are 4-5 hours. There will be a time when MO-96 will have to be shut down completely as the semi is set upright. The semi trailer is hauling 80 head of cattle.

M&M Wrecker of Carthage, Missouri, have been summoned to upright the truck.

We will update the story here on our news tab at FSHP.

