Semi hauling 40,000 lbs alcohol rolls at state line

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:00 AM on Wednesday morning McDonald County Sheriffs office and White Rock Fire were dispatched to reports of a semi tractor trailer rollover near the state line on US-71.

Upon arrival a semi hauling 40,000 lbs of alcohol had rolled traveling south, blocking the southbound lanes.

Traffic is narrowed to one lane to the right shoulder as the clean-up will take hours. Plan for southbound US-71 delays at Jane until about 10:00 AM.

Injuries to the driver are unknown at this time but not thought to be life-threatening.

Thousands of broken of broken bottles litter the ditch. Missouri Dept of Natural Resources are working on the clean up.

Decatur Towing will remove the semi tractor trailer.

More information as it is released from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.