Semi driver falls off bridge after minor crash

As the driver of the semi exited the cab he fell off the bridge over Shoal Creek at Tipton Ford

TIPTON FORD, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol report early Monday of a two vehicle crash on I-49 south. However beyond the report is another story to tell that’s not involved in the initial crash.

In the crash report Cpl S.M. Patterson states that 34-year-old Benjamin Wehmeyer, of Salem, Mo, was traveling southbound driving a 2005 Chevy Cobalt when it struck a deer.

“[Chevy] struck a deer in the roadway, lost control and was struck by [semi].”

The driver and passenger of the Chevy were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Matt Spellman, 28, of Springfield was driving the semi tractor trailer. In the crash he suffered no injuries according to the report.

However after the crash as he was exiting his semi he fell off the bridge over Shoal Creek. In the crash his semi was against the east (left) guardrail. As he was exiting the cab he toppled approximately 25 – 30 feet onto rocks below according to radio reports.

He was awake and alert when transported by ambulance however his condition is unknown at this time.