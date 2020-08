LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.— Shortly after 7:00 PM Emergency 911 began receiving reports of a semi-tractor trailer crash I-44 WB near 40.6 MM.

There will be traffic delays as M&M Wrecker of Carthage have to off-load the cargo and then they will upright the tractor trailer.

Missouri State Highway Patrol estimate the clean up could take until midnight.

It’s estimated to be 45,000 lb load of charcoal.







Unknown injuries to driver. Shannon Becker will be live from the crash scene.