Semi Crash at Fidelity backs up I-44 Eastbound traffic for 3 miles

FIDELITY, Mo. — About 9:40 AM Jasper County Emergency Communications began receiving alerts regarding a semi tractor-trailer crash at the 18MM I-44 EB.

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

A second vehicle involved was further east from the exit (not visible in our live! video).

More information from authorities as it becomes available. For how it’s a traffic alert.

10:00 AM TRAFFIC UPDATE

SEMI IS BLOCKING MORE THAN ONE LANE AT 18MM

EASTBOUND I-44 backup to 15.6 MM

MERGING TO ONE LANE, LEFT LANE

Find alternate route if possible.