Semi Crash at Fidelity backs up I-44 Eastbound traffic for 3 miles

FIDELITY, Mo. — About 9:40 AM Jasper County Emergency Communications began receiving alerts regarding a semi tractor-trailer crash at the 18MM I-44 EB.
Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
A second vehicle involved was further east from the exit (not visible in our live! video).
More information from authorities as it becomes available. For how it’s a traffic alert.
- 10:00 AM TRAFFIC UPDATE
- SEMI IS BLOCKING MORE THAN ONE LANE AT 18MM
- EASTBOUND I-44 backup to 15.6 MM
- MERGING TO ONE LANE, LEFT LANE
- Find alternate route if possible.