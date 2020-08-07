Semi slows MO-97 travel in Lawrence County near Stotts City

Semi carrying 35,000 lbs of Sunny Delight according to radio reports

by: Shannon Becker

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:00 PM Thursday evening a semi-tractor trailer rolled to its side on MO-97 just north of I-44, but south of Lawrence 2130. Estimates are perhaps midnight before traffic will be clear to travel north and south.

  • MO-97 CLOSED
  • NORTH SIDE OF CRASH: LAWRENCE 2130
  • SOUTH SIDE OF CRASH: I-44 EXIT 38

Radio reports state it’s a reefer truck hauling 35,000 lbs of Sunny Delight drinks.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

We can’t be everywhere at once. Thanks to our tipsters for letting us know what you see! Carley Chandler captured this exclusive video for Joplin News First, thanks Carley!

GOOGLE MAP VIEW WITH RED AND ORANGE MARKING LOCATION OF TRAFFIC CRASH
We will update this story with more information as it becomes available. Or tell us what you know on our FB post!

