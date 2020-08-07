Semi slows MO-97 travel in Lawrence County near Stotts City

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:00 PM Thursday evening a semi-tractor trailer rolled to its side on MO-97 just north of I-44, but south of Lawrence 2130. Estimates are perhaps midnight before traffic will be clear to travel north and south.

MO-97 CLOSED

NORTH SIDE OF CRASH: LAWRENCE 2130

SOUTH SIDE OF CRASH: I-44 EXIT 38

Radio reports state it’s a reefer truck hauling 35,000 lbs of Sunny Delight drinks.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

