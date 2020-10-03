Semi and SUV collide on MO-96, east of Carthage

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly before 7:00 AM Saturday Jasper County 911 began receiving alerts regarding a semi crash with an SUV on MO-96 near County Road 100.

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Mercy EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MODOT Emergency Response were notified.

Trooper Joe Drum tells us a westbound SUV, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound semi tractor-trailer. The female driver was transported with serious injuries.

Roadway was closed for a short time as debris was cleared along with fluids.

M&M Wrecker removed the semi from the trailer. The trailer was not damaged and was hooked to a waiting semi.

Shrader’s Towing removed the SUV.

More information will be updated here on our news tab of FSHP as soon as it becomes available. CLICK HERE to save a bookmark on your phone. We post stories anytime 24/7 and update current stories without notice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First

Trending Stories