Semi and SUV collide on MO-96, east of Carthage

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly before 7:00 AM Saturday Jasper County 911 began receiving alerts regarding a semi crash with an SUV on MO-96 near County Road 100.

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Mercy EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MODOT Emergency Response were notified.

Trooper Joe Drum tells us a westbound SUV, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound semi tractor-trailer. The female driver was transported with serious injuries.

Roadway was closed for a short time as debris was cleared along with fluids.

M&M Wrecker removed the semi from the trailer. The trailer was not damaged and was hooked to a waiting semi.

Shrader’s Towing removed the SUV.

