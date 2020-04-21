SEK arrests in string of storage unit burglaries, Sheriff says more to come

This investigation is not over officials state, additional arrests are anticipated

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Last week Dectectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were busy executing search warrants in their ongoing investigation regarding a string of storage unit burglaries that began earlier this year.

Items reported stolen in these burglaries included: furniture, tools, valuable personal items etc.

The first search warrant served netted two arrests and that was last Thursday morning, 7227 Southeast Catbird Lane, in the Lowell area.

43-year-old Robert Ferguson and 45-year-old Tammy Hamm both are facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of stolen property.

Location where two were arrested on Thursday morning, April 16. Image: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Then late Friday night detectives focused their attention to a residence in rural Baxter Springs, 2107 East North 10th, serving a warrant.

Not only did authorities locate and recover stolen property, they also seized suspected drug paraphernalia, marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Although not at the scene during the time of the search warrant Friday night, 65 year-old Charles E. Miller III was later located and taken into custody.

All three were booked into the Cherokee County jail on various charges related to the execution of the search warrants. Some have bonded on those charges and are awaiting court dates at this time.

This investigation is not over officials state, additional arrests are anticipated.