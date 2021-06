JOPLIN, Mo. — The Goodyear blimp is at the Joplin regional airport. We believe it is spending the night tonight but it is not open to the public.

The best place to see it from is south of the airport at the former FEMA trailer park, North St. Louis and 171. Bring your cameras and binoculars.

Authorities ask you to not stop on 171 on the shoulder at the fence citing safety concerns.