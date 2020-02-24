Security camera footage shows family escape fire; Family plan and fire alarms, both key things this family did right

Are you as prepared as this family was? Things can be replaced but your loved ones cannot, Joplin Fire Dept have some checkpoints for your family

JOPLIN, Mo. – Early Sunday morning Joplin News First covered this fire LIVE!, 511 South Jackson, Joplin, on the scene telling you first of this fire, and that the family was safe.

IN THIS SECURITY CAMERA VIDEO:

“The living room with a small child sleeping on the sofa. The fire was an accidental fire that originated on the front porch and then being wind driven advanced quickly and breeched into the home blocking the front door and stairwell almost immediately. The small child can be heard coughing while she sleeps from smoke that is entering the home and even sleeps through the fire breaching into the front of the house. This home was protected by a fire alarm system that when activated set off an audible alarm and advised there was a fire in the house. This woke the small child who reacted immediately by escaping the other direction, which according to family members is what they taught her. The [second angle] video ends showing the entire family exiting the back of the house to safety as the entire family was awakened by the alarm going off.” Joplin Fire Department on FB

Cpl. Michael Gauss of the Joplin Police Department told us in the glow of emergency lights early Sunday morning, “it was just right place and right time, we were able to help get the kids out.”

“One little girl looked at me [he pauses and tilts his head] and I could tell she didn’t wanna come with me. So I already had her brother and I said why don’t you come with your brother.” So then they all exited safely with the help of another officer, Ofc. Arthur Brophy.

In a release of information Monday, from the Joplin Fire Department, to the public via Facebook, “Joplin Police Department officer(s) in the neighborhood patroling arrived at the same time we were getting the call and was able to assist all occupants out of the structure through the back door.”

Authorities told us specifically that JPD officers were there within 60 seconds of the call and were able to get the kids and everyone out within another minute. Our Joplin News First radio showed Joplin Fire Department arriving about 2 minutes after the initial call.

Joplin Fire Department offer these questions as checkpoints:

Does your home have functioning smoke detectors?

Have you taught your children what to do if there is a fire?

What is your backup plan if you can’t get out of a house?

Are you as prepared as this family was? Things can be replaced but your loved ones cannot. Joplin Fire Department also commends this family on “taking the steps necessary to ensure the safety of their family when their fire occurred.”

NOTE: SECURITY FOOTAGE USED WITH PERMISSION OF JOPLIN FIRE DEPARTMENT AND THE OWNER OF THE FOOTAGE.

ORIGINAL STORY FROM EARLY SUNDAY MORNING WITH ACTUAL RADIO AUDIO: