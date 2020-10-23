Section of wind turbine rolls in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A section of wind turbine en route to the King’s Point Wind Farm slipped off the edge of State Hwy N and rolled just before 9:00 AM Friday.

When one of these is being transported it’s called a “Super Load” and they are most usually inspected and transported by Missouri State Highway Patrol.

This section was being escorted eastbound from the Kansas state line when it rolled we are told.

No one one injured.

MoDOT tells us the roadway is blocked for an unknown amount of time. S&S Wrecker are working the crash scene.

This is a cylinder section and weighs 165,000 lbs or 82.5 tons.