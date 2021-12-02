Second time man arrested this year by drug enforcement detectives: Arrested in raid Tues, man was out on $20K cash-only bond

March 2021 Chet Mercer was arrested with 1 1/2 pounds of meth. It's not disclosed how much meth was discovered in this Nov 30 arrest.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday Nov 30 at approximately 10:00 am ODET (Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team) served a search warrant at 27592 W Fir Road Carl Junction, Mo. Jasper County Deputies SWAT and Joplin K-9 assisted.

This raid was part of continuing narcotics and stolen property investigations across the region. In a press release ODET Commander Chad Allison states, “This case has been the result of a long-term investigation by ODET and further charges maybe be sought in the near future.”

Tuesday ODET detectives arrested Chet E. Mercer, 33. This follows a March 11, 2021 arrest and pending court case when ODET arrested him at his residence, 617 West Daughtry, Webb City, Mo.

As part of the Tuesday warrant served at the property on West Fir Road, ODET detectives located several stolen items on the property including:

Reported stolen Dodge pickup out of Cedar County, Mo.

Reported stolen UTV out of Kansas

Reported stolen camper out of Jasper County, Mo.

Several trailers

ODET detectives also located a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine in a camper on the property where Mercer was staying.

March 2021 Mercer was last arrested at his home in Webb City, Mo. He still faces charges in that case where Webb City Police SRT and ODET investigators then served a search warrant and 1 1/2 pounds of meth, weapons and cash were taken into evidence. He posted a $20,000 cash-only bond on charges of Felony Drug Trafficking and was released after spending less than 24 hours in jail.

His next court date on the March 2021 charges is scheduled for Jan 24, 2022.

As a result of Tuesday’s warrant ODET states new charges will be sent to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s office for multiple counts of Receiving Stolen Property and for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

Sources tell us that Mercer was taken into custody then transported by Federal Marshals to another jail facility outside of Jasper County, Mo.

ABOUT ODET: Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team primary function is to dismantle large scale Drug Trafficking Organizations; some of which are directly connected to the drug cartels in Mexico.

ODET is comprised of detectives that cover five counties in Missouri: Jasper, Barton, Newton, McDonald, and Barry. If you have drug information that could be helpful for ODET, you can reach them at 417-624-9365 or by calling your local agency.