Second drowning victim succumbs to injuries, Lime Kiln Park Access on Shoal Creek at Neosho; Fundraising links to support family

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho Police Chief Jason Baird told us Sunday evening they had located the the body of 12-year-old Kaylin Brown in Shoal Creek downstream from Lime Kiln River Access. She had been missing for five days after witnessed going under water at the dam.

We learned early Tuesday morning, June 1, from family sources that the second victim had died. Trevor Hicks, 34, had gone into the water on Wednesday, May 26, to rescue Kaylin. He was pulled from the waters by Neosho Fire Department. Estimates he was in the recirculating current of the dam minimum of 25 minutes. He was unconscious when pulled from the dam.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol along with other water rescue and recovery teams worked for days to locate Kaylin’s body. She was recovered 3.26 river miles downstream. Floodwaters did not come until Thursday, May 27, she went missing on Wednesday, May 26. Flash flooding occurred after the initial drowning incident which in turn made the recovery more difficult and time consuming.

The MSHP Water Patrol Division are investigating these fatal drownings.

“On 5/26/2021 [Kaylin Brown] was wading below the lowhead dam at Lime Kiln Park when she was caught in the hydraulic current and was pulled under. [Trevor Hicks] attempted to rescue her and was also pulled under. [Kaylin] was pronounced by Newton County Coroner Brian Artherton at 1932 hours [7:32 p.m.]. [Trevor Hicks] was rescued by later succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at Freeman Hospital West on 06/01/2021 at 0042 hours [12:42 a.m.]. SGT W.L. BURR, TROOP D OF THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL WATER PATROL DIVISION

Both Kaylin and Trevor are in care of Clark Funeral Home in Neosho, Missouri. There are fundraisers for each. You can click the images for more information on donating. These fundraisers are verified by Joplin News First through family.

The agencies involved in the initial rescue and following recovery: Neosho Fire Department, Neosho Police Department, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s office, Newton County Rescue and Recovery, Missouri Department of Conservation, Redings Mill Swift Water, Mennonite Disaster Service and Rapid Response Services, 4-States Rescue, and others.