Second crash along MO-96 this week, two vehicles involved

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:20 p.m. Friday evening reports to Jasper County Emergency Communications of a two vehicle crash at MO-96 and CR200/State Route O. A full response was alerted.

Oronogo Fire Department, Oronogo Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance responded.

Oronogo Police tell us that there were no injuries in the two vehicle crash that involved a passenger car and an SUV.

H&H Wrecker and Schraders Towing removed the vehicles from the scene.

Thursday morning a two vehicle highway speed rear-end crash occurred just east of this crash.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.