Search for possible 12-year-old drowning victim called off until morning; Man who jumped in to rescue her clings to life

NEOSHO, Mo. — Shortly after 4:00 p.m. Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a possible drowning at ShoalCreek Lime Kiln Public Fishing Access on the north side of Neosho.

Neosho Fire Department, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol, Newton County Rescue and Recovery were notified.

Neosho Police Chief Jason Baird tells us that they responded to a possible drowning at the Lime Kiln Park.

Neosho Fire Department recovered a 34-year-old male from the water. He was transported to Freeman Neosho then to Joplin. Chief Baird said he is in critical condition.

They are still looking for a 12-year-old girl.

Midway Fire Department has brought lights to assist. The boats have left but officers will remain on scene all night.

We are told it was a small group celebrating the last day of school and the 12-year-old was witnessed going under. The adult male went in to rescue her.

Developing story we will update here with more details on FSHP.