Search for Missing Welch Girls continues in Picher, Okla.

PICHER, Okla. — Authorities have announced a new search for the bodies of two northeast Oklahoma girls missing more than 20 years.

The search is for the remains of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, who were 16 when they disappeared from Freeman’s home near Welch on Dec. 30, 1999.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Craig County District Attorney Investigator Gary Stansill say investigators will search for a cellar Friday on vacant land in the former town of Picher where a suspect in the girls’ disappearance lived at the time.

Freeman’s parents were found dead in the burned rubble of the home and Ronnie Busick of Wichita, Kansas, pleaded guilty to an accessory to murder charge in the case in August 2020.

Phllip Welch and David Pennington, both now deceased, were never charged with the crime but are are suspected in the 1999 disappearance and murders of whom are commonly called “Missing Welch Girls”, and the killing of the Freemans.

