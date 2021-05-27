Search for missing girl on Shoal Creek at Neosho facing challenges with weather

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Police Department resumed their search Thursday morning for the missing 12-year-old girl, now identified as Kaylin Brown, at Lime Kiln Public Access on Shoal Creek.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. the boats were pulled from the water due to weather conditions. There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect until 5:15 p.m.

The 34-year-old male rescued by authorities, Trevor Hicks, is currently still at Freeman Hospital in Joplin where he remains in critical condition.

Neosho Police are being assisted by the Neosho Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team, Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division, Newton County Rescue and Recovery.