School Lockdown Lifted; Investigation Continues as Threat is Identified

Afton, OK, seems light-years away from school violence, but authorities take threats seriously

(AFTON, Ok.) — About 1,000 people, live in this small northeast Oklahoma town. A place where drivers enjoy the Buffalo Ranch, Route 66, or vacationers can relax at Monkey Island on Grand Lake, it’s rare to have a school lockdown.

But Wednesday morning a threat on social media alerted school officials and authorities. And to insure student safety a lockdown was put in place. However now that has now been lifted according to the Afton School’s website.

A message detailing more of what happened from Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd:

The Afton School District and the NEO V0-Tech was placed on a temporary lockdown today [Wednesday] for a potential threat posted on social media. Law enforcement responded and saturated the schools while we investigated the threat. Investigators made contact with the male suspect and he is being detained for an investigation. The schools were not directly mentioned in the threat but since the suspect was a previous student at both campuses the lockdown procedure was enacted to protect the students and staff present. The lockdown procedure has been lifted and no act of violence was carried out in any form of action. Both campuses did a great job on handling this issue! Sheriff Jeremy Floyd, Ottawa County Oklahoma