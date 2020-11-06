Sawdust bin fire in Sarcoxie

SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 5:30 PM, quitting time, a passerby noticed one of the large sawdust bins was on fire at Mid-America Hardwoods on State Hwy 37 & Newton Road.

Employees tell us they were just leaving for the day.

Sarcoxie Fire Department responded and automatic mutual aid was requested of Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Avilla Fire Department, Pierce City and Carthage Fire Department. EMS and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded as support.

Typically these large bins of sawdust from cutting wood can catch fire from a belt or auger’s friction. It’s not known what exactly occurred here tonight.

However due to the nature of these large bins they can combust and be very dangerous.

It’s a tedious process of using hoses and tanker trucks. The sawdust moves around so it is almost as if you chase the fire inside the large storage bin.

More information as it becomes available from Sarcoxie Fire or local authorities.