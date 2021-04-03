Saturday night Cruisin’ Main in Joplin; Marking one year ago the Corona Cruise while under a 14-day Stay-at-Home Ordinance

JOPLIN, Mo. — This weekend one year ago the Corona Virus pandemic was just beginning to unfold in Joplin. The mayor had just issued a 14-day Stay-at-Home ordinance, causing everyone to have cabin fever.

So a local group called Cruisin’ Main was born and held their first Main Street Cruise night.

VIDEO ONE YEAR AGO IN DOWNTOWN JOPLIN

In viewing the massive interest and the crowds it appeared that everyone who used to cruise when they were younger were the ones who participated. Crowds were estimated to be 1,500+ and traffic crawled on Joplin’s Main Street.

