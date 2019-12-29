Saturday evening severe weather updates and traffic

by: Shannon Becker

TRAFFIC

6:30 PM JOPLIN, Mo. — Three crashes currently being worked along I-49/US-71 from Pineville to MO-90 in McDonald County. If traveling to or from Arkansas state line use your MoDOT Travelers App. NOTE: Crashes are just over the line in Bella Vista.

  • 6:30 PM – two vehicles, serious injuries south of Pineville. Traffic exiting freeway at EE.
  • Earlier crash – truck with horse trailer being hauled overturned just north of MO-90 at Jane.
  • Earlier crash – two vehicles road blockage.

Missouri Department of Transportation have an active map if you are on a desktop. Otherwise you have to download their APP. The APP works on your phone best. CLICK HERE FOR iOS/APPLE or CLICK HERE FOR ANDROID

WEATHER

7:18 PM National Weather Service has cancelled the Tornado Watch for Jasper County and the surrounding areas.

:::::::::EXPIRED::::::: 4:02 PM JOPLIN, Mo. — National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center at Norman Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch for Jasper County and the surrounding counties until 10:00 PM. 

:::::::: EXPIRED:::::::::  TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE 
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
350 PM CST SAT DEC 28 2019
TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

MO MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BARRY                BARTON              CEDAR
CHRISTIAN            DADE                GREENE
HICKORY              JASPER              LAWRENCE
MCDONALD             NEWTON              POLK
ST. CLAIR            STONE               TANEY
VERNON

KS KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
Bourbon-Crawford-Cherokee-Benton-Morgan-Miller-Maries-Vernon-
St. Clair-Hickory-Camden-Pulaski-Phelps-Barton-Cedar-Polk-Dallas-
Laclede-Texas-Dent-Dade-Greene-Webster-Wright-Newton-
Lawrence-Christian-Douglas-Howell-Shannon-McDonald-Taney-Ozark-Oregon

