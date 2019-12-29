Saturday evening severe weather updates and traffic

TRAFFIC

6:30 PM JOPLIN, Mo. — Three crashes currently being worked along I-49/US-71 from Pineville to MO-90 in McDonald County. If traveling to or from Arkansas state line use your MoDOT Travelers App. NOTE: Crashes are just over the line in Bella Vista.

6:30 PM – two vehicles, serious injuries south of Pineville. Traffic exiting freeway at EE.

Earlier crash – truck with horse trailer being hauled overturned just north of MO-90 at Jane.

Earlier crash – two vehicles road blockage.

WEATHER

7:18 PM National Weather Service has cancelled the Tornado Watch for Jasper County and the surrounding areas.

