Sarcoxie to Joplin motorcycle pursuit ends in felony stop

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Thursday night just after 10:20 PM Sarcoxie Police Officer Zacc Sweet attempted to perform a traffic stop on a sports bike in Sarcoxie for no display of rear license plate. The motorcycle fled west into Jasper County.

GENERAL PATH OF PURSUIT

West on Blackberry

West on Burr Oak

West on Apple Road

West on I-44 (passing Prigmor)

Take Exit 4, North on Coyote

North into Joplin city past 32nd

East onto Junge Blvd

South on Joplin Ave

Also traveled: McKinley, 10th, Winfield, 26th, 20th, Wall, 34th… pursuit ended at 10:55 PM in the 700 bl S McKinley when rider exited motorcycle and surrendered.

Felony stop, white male arrested and transported to the Jasper County jail. Cottrill’s Towing removed the motorcycle from resident’s yard. Charges are unknown at this time.

Agencies assisting Sarcoxie included: Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Joplin Police.

No one was injured.

Speeds topped 120 mph in the pursuit that covered nearly 30 miles and 25 minutes.

We will update this story with more information from the Sarcoxie Police Department as soon as it becomes available Friday.