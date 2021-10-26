Sarcoxie Mo. Police arrest man on reported stolen motorcycle, upon search, drugs and stolen loaded gun are found on the man

Dakota Dallas of Reeds, Mo., already has a pending case of Poss. of Firearm and Poss. of a Controlled Substance

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Sunday afternoon, Oct. 24, Cpl. Scheppert of the Sarcoxie Police Dept received a call, an individual trying to sell a possible stolen motorcycle.

A traffic stop was initiated on the suspect motorcycle and driver near 14th and High. The male was identified as Dakota Dallas of Reeds, Mo.

Dallas is a known offender with the department. Dallas has a pending case through our department and the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Officers determined the license plate did not match the motorcycle. And the bike confirmed stolen out of Joplin, Mo.

Dallas was placed under arrest for tampering with a motor vehicle.

Upon search of Dallas, a loaded 9mm handgun was located in his waistband. The serial number was given to dispatch, and it was determined that the firearm was also stolen out of Joplin, Mo., as a felon, Dallas is prohibited from having firearms. 1.1 grams of a crystal-like substance, consistent with methamphetamine, was located on Dallas’s person and a large sum of cash.

Dallas was transported to the Jasper County Detention Center and booked in on Tampering 1st.

Additional charges of Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of Weapon, and Delivery of a Controlled Substance were sent to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office.

