Sarcoxie, Mo. Police searching for suspect in ATV theft, jumped from patrol vehicle, will have cuffs behind her back

Be on the lookout for Aeryn Ross, white female, black clothing, pink undershirt, pink hinge handcuffs behind her back.

SARCOXIE, Mo. — On Monday Sarcoxie Police released information regarding the theft of an ATV from an area business.

Now Tuesday shortly after 4:45 p.m. SPD requested the public to, “be on the lookout for Aeryn Ross. She is a suspect in our stolen ATV case.”

DESCRIPTION – AERYN ROSS, 27:

White female

Black clothing

Pink undershirt

Pink hinge cuffs behind her back

“She jumped from our vehicle in the area of 1406 Miner St., Sarcoxie,” states SPD.

⚠Stolen ATV⚠ We took a report this afternoon of a stolen Honda Foreman ATV from a business in town. It has/had a… Posted by Sarcoxie Police Department on Monday, November 15, 2021

Be on lookout for Aeryn Ross Suspect in our stolen ATV case. Black cothing, punk undershirt, pink hinge cuffs behind her back. She jumped from our vehicle. She took off in the area of 1406 Miner Street. Posted by Sarcoxie Police Department on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

This is a Breaking News Story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.