EASTERN JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:30 PM a large power outage blanketed areas of Sarcoxie and LaRussel and surrounding communities. Some areas of NE Newton County. Some areas of Western Lawrence County.

Liberty Utilities were immediately notified and emergency workers were dispatched to the area to investigate the power outage.

ORIGINAL MAP AREA OF OUTAGE AROUND 8:30 PM.

At this time we are being told it’s a main breaker outage.

No known time frame on restoration of power.