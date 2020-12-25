Sarcoxie Community Supports the First-Ever Shop with a Cop

Chief Brandy Corum, “I’m blown away by how today was, these kids were super happy. And that’s what it’s about, seeing these kids happy during Christmas."

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Police Chief Brandy Corum tells us this was the first ‘Shop with a Cop’ for Sarcoxie Police Department. This year they chose 15 kids and some donations continue to come in so they can help others. “Wal-Mart Carthage has been amazing, hopefully we can continue this next year.”

The kids were selected by school staff to participate in the program. And some some of the kids seemed to come out of their shell.

“I’m blown away by how today was, these kids were super happy. And that’s what it’s about, seeing these kids happy during Christmas and trying to help out those who are less fortunate.”









They were given a financial grant by Wal-Mart to participate and also toys were dropped off at the Sarcoxie Police Department.

Additionally financial gifts from businesses and members of the community were accepted. Even on Christmas Eve more money was donated. And this was after the scheduled shopping day.

Chief Corum writes on their FB page, “Yet again, those who donated this is what you did. Two girls ages 3 and 5 (sisters) LOOOOVE Frozen … their wish was our command. I was able to make an early morning delivery. Their happiness was beyond humbling.”

“I’m always amazed by the support we get. Even how rough this year has been on folks, the pandemic and everything. The giving is still amazing.”

The Wal-Mart Garden Center is packed. Chief Corum and her officers. All standing around the check out chatting with their volunteers who helped shop: Cardinal Towing, Sarcoxie Fire Department, Youth Advisory Committee of Sarcoxie, some friends, family and fans of the department.

All chatting with the kids and families. You can tell there’s a little bit of Christmas magic in the air.

“Thank you again, I can’t even begin to show my appreciation for everyone who has made this possible. What happens here is something I wish more people could experience. Just watching these kids and everybody coming together … it’s pretty amazing.”

So next year? The 2nd Annual Shop with a Cop and Sarcoxie Police. Joplin News First wouldn’t miss it. Sarcoxie we will see you there.

