Sarcoxie Archery team welcome home as champions

SARCOXIE, Mo. — The Sarcoxie Bears Archery team return home big winners from competition in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“Congratulations to the Sarcoxie High School Archery team who took 1st place in the NASP 3D World Championship and 4th in the Bullseye World Championship.” — Sarcoxie High
- Allysa Willis: HS female 3D World Champion and top overall 3D individual
- Emma Harper: 5th place female
- James Filbeck was 5th place male
A welcome home event is planned for Monday evening.
… and your 2021 HS 3D WORLD CHAMPION TEAM is…… SARCOXIE HIGH SCHOOL!!!! 🏆 We also had 3 podium finishes. ALYSSA…Posted by Sarcoxie Archery Team on Saturday, June 12, 2021