Sarcoxie Archery team welcome home as champions

SARCOXIE, Mo. — The Sarcoxie Bears Archery team return home big winners from competition in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“Congratulations to the Sarcoxie High School Archery team who took 1st place in the NASP 3D World Championship and 4th in the Bullseye World Championship.” — Sarcoxie High

Allysa Willis: HS female 3D World Champion and top overall 3D individual

Emma Harper: 5th place female

James Filbeck was 5th place male

A welcome home event is planned for Monday evening.