Sarah Burton missing from Joplin, Jasper County, Missouri; FBI offering $5,000 reward

HOLD DOWN ON IMAGE TO SAVE TO YOUR PHONE OR DIGITAL DEVICE.

JOPLIN, Mo. — It was July 16, 2018, three years to the day since Joplin resident Sarah Burton went missing.

“Sarah Burton was last seen at a residence in Northwest Joplin. She has not been active on social media or contacted family. The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of anyone responsible for Sarah’s disappearance,” as stated by the Missing Persons Support Center.

The Joplin Police Department continues to investigate stating, “Burton is described as 5”07, 160 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on foot in the area of 10th and Rex on July 16, 2018 and reported missing to JPD on July 20, 2018. Detectives with our department have conducted numerous interviews and followed up on leads in Joplin, Jasper County, Newton County, Oklahoma, and Kansas in this case.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sarah Burton, please contact the Joplin Police Department at (417)-623-3131 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at (573) 526 6178.

Click to follow MPSC on Twitter.