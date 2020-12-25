Santa! Spotted at the Joplin Regional Airport! Kids Get to Bed so He Can Bring Presents!

He's coming down Runway 18 after booking his flight on #flyjoplin and the new website for 2021

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people sit and watch radar from NORAD (The North American Aerospace Defense Command) to track Santa on Christmas Eve, BAH HUMBUG! That’s so far away! What really matters is when he gets to Joplin! And our friends at the Joplin Regional Airport always let Joplin News First when he’s getting close!

NORAD and all their fancy bells and whistles have NOTHING on the real deal. Who cares you can see the topography of the world and learn things to click on along the way? Go on with your amazing website.

Kids watch this Joplin Airport video and then go to bed. You can’t be awake when Santa gets to your house or you might scare the reindeer away. You can see Santa approach on Runway 18. Rudolph is running across the tarmac as well as some other random reindeer. Get back in line!

Joplin air traffic control is keeping a close eye out for Santa tonight!

Just this last week at the Joplin City Council Meeting Chamber of Commerce President Toby Teeter had news about the Joplin Regional Airport during his Quarterly Economic Development Update.

The launch of new website FLY JOPLIN and pushing the hashtag #flyjoplin where you can compare prices between other regional airports.

NOTE: this is not a paid advertisement. We love the video and we do it each year!