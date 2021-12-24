Santa! Spotted at the Joplin Regional Airport; Bedtime kids! So Santa can deliver your presents

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Regional Airport air traffic control is keeping a close eye out for Santa tonight!

You can track Santa on NORAD (The North American Aerospace Defense Command). And our friends at the Joplin Regional Airport always let Joplin News First when he’s getting close!

Another year of a suspicious individual getting ready to come into Barry County! Merry Christmas to all, and to all a safe and happy holiday! Posted by Cassville Fire Protection District on Friday, December 24, 2021

You can see Santa approach on Runway 18. Rudolph is running across the tarmac and some of his reindeer friends.