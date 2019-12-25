Santa is coming down runway 18 at Joplin Regional Airport

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people sit and watch radar from NORAD (The North American Aerospace Defense Command) to track Santa on Christmas Eve, BAH HUMBUG! That’s so far away! What really matters is when he gets to Joplin! And our friends at the Joplin Regional Airport always let Joplin News First when he’s getting close!

NORAD and all their fancy bells and whistles have NOTHING on the real deal. Who cares you can see the topography of the world and learn things to click on along the way? Go on NORAD with your amazing website.

Kids watch this Joplin Airport video and then go to bed. You can’t be awake when Santa gets to your house or you might scare the reindeer away. You can see Santa approach on runway 18. Rudolph is running across the tarmac as well as some other random reindeer. Get back in line!

Joplin air traffic control is keeping a close eye out for Santa tonight!

NOTE: this is not a paid advertisement. We love the video and we do it each year!