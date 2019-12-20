Santa comes to visit the Firefighters Christmas for Kids

JOPLIN, Mo. (Memorial Hall) — The Joplin area fire departments that make up the Local-59 Firefighters Union come together to create this charity that actually runs year-round.

“We will be giving out toys all the way up to Christmas, not just tonight,” Adam Grimes tells KODE-12’s Ray Foreman, Joplin’s most experienced meteorologist. Ray was there to broadcast his weather live on television.

Here are the departments that make up this event each year. ♥️ Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, Carl Junction, Redings Mill, Carterville and Duenweg.

Grimes goes on to say, “People can still donate. They can go to our Firefighters for Kids facebook page and there is a link there. They can go by any fire station and make a donation. Or they can go by the television station (1502 Cleveland, Joplin) and drop off a donation of a toy there or money.”

CLICK HERE for their facebook page.