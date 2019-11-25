Sandstone Update: Blaze battled by fire departments from three states

JOPLIN, Mo. — Media release on Monday afternoon from the Redings Mill Fire Protection District, Chief Steve Coats.

On Sunday November 24th, 2019 at 1:51am the Redings Mill Fire Protection District was dispatched for a smoke investigation in the area of Outer Road and Anthony Lane. Our responding units arrived in the area to locate the business of Sandstone Gardens (2826 Douglas Fir Road) fully involved in fire and requested a Structure Fire Response be initiated as well as a 2nd and 3rd alarm for a structure fire. As additional units were dispatched, Joplin Fire Department and Quapaw Nation Fire and EMS arrived as they had been dispatched for the same smoke investigation from there respective dispatch centers. The fire had progressed throughout the entire main building of the business. Fire suppression efforts were conducted from the exterior over the next several hours. Water supply was established using a fire hydrant nearby as well as a tanker shuttle. Law Enforcement was requested to respond due to traffic issues caused by a multitude of onlookers stopped along Interstate 44. Mutual Aid units were released from the scene by 7:30am. Redings Mill responders remained on scene until 1:07pm. Due to the extent of damage, an investigator with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety was contacted for the investigation. The investigation is ongoing at the time of this release. There was no one at the place of business at the time of the fire and the building is considered a total loss.

In total there were 16 fire suppression units and 51 firefighters on the scene of the incident. Thank you to our mutual aid response partners and other response agencies for their assistance