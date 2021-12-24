S Jackson house fire, flames whipped up by 20 mph winds

JOPLIN, Mo. — Cpl Tyler Christensen of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the call was 3:42 a.m. structure fire in the 1900 block of S Jackson. 

As he arrived he tells us on scene there is a For Sale sign in the yard, no furniture looking in the windows, flames were already visible. 

Joplin Fire first arrival declared Jackson command at 1924 S Jackson. “Defensive fire,” was clearly audible then, “out for attack.” 

There were no electric meters to pull off the back side of the two story residence.

The flames were whipped into a frenzy by winds out of the south at 20 mph. Temperature was steady at 61°.

Fire was declared under control at 5:07 a.m.

We will edit this article as more information becomes available. 

