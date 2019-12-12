RV burns at Schifferdecker Park

Two adults were living in the vehicle, no one was injured

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 1:00 PM Thursday afternoon a reported RV fire in the parking lot of the Schifferdecker Golf Course.

Joplin Fire Department responded with an engine and tanker and extinguished the fully engulfed vehicle fire quickly with no incident.

Joplin Police describe it as a 1978 Dodge 3/4 ton conversion van. Two adult occupants were living in it. A conversion van is a regular passenger van and frame sent to a third party manufacturer to add amenities like a small kitchen, sleeping area, and usually a small bathroom.

The Red Cross responded to assist the two adults. A representative told us at the scene that if people were using it as their primary residence, as they were, then that meets the criteria for them to assist.

Reports of any deaths or injuries are false.

More information regarding the fire would be released from the Joplin Fire Department.