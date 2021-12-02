Rural Newton County, Mo. man found guilty on child sex charges

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A late night verdict is announced in a trial by the Newton County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

After deliberating almost 12 hours a jury found Byron Hansen, 38, guilty on charges brought against him through a Seneca, Mo. Police investigation.

“A jury has convicted Bryon Hansen of two counts of Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree and two counts of Child Molestation in the First Degree,” the Newton County Prosecutor’s office stated in a release of information overnight.

On the sole count of Rape 2nd the jury was unable to find a verdict.

Sentencing will be January 31, 2022. The defendant’s bond was revoked after the verdict.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

NEWTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR ANNOUNCES LATE NIGHT VERDICT — McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — “A jury has convicted Bryon Hansen of two counts of Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree and two counts of Child Molestation in the First Degree. The jury was unable to find a verdict on the sole count of 2nd Degree Rape after almost 12 hours of deliberation. Sentencing will be January 31st, 2022 and the defendant’s bond was revoked after the verdict.” — WILLIAM LYNCH, Newton County Prosecuting Attorney https://www.instagram.com/p/CW9xDUXKJ4o/ MAN CRITICALLY INJURED IN FIRE — FLOWN FOR MEDICAL CARE — CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 2:30 p.m. Wednesday reports of a fire near Central and Bois D’Arc St. A trailer home with smoke showing. CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 2:30 p.m. Wednesday reports of a fire near Central and Bois D’Arc St. A trailer home with smoke showing. SEMI CRASH — TANKER FULL OF MILK — Baseline Blvd and County Road 160. 8:50 a.m. https://www.instagram.com/p/CW8hKO5MDCX/ If you are up for a road trip send us your photos! “Come celebrate the Christmas Season! You and your family are cordially invited to attend “Candlelight Tours” at the People's House! 2022 WALMART AMP SHOWS ARE BEING ANNOUNCED — TIX ARE POISED TO GO ON SALE — ROGERS, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas is even closer now with the I-49 Bella Vista Bypass completed. Expect travel times without traffic about 55 minutes from Joplin. Just announced: Keith Urban. Also coming Chicago, Morgan Wallen and tix on sale now for King and Country. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article on our news tab at FSHP. 2022 WALMART AMP SHOWS ARE BEING ANNOUNCED — TIX ARE POISED TO GO ON SALE — ROGERS, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas is even closer now with the I-49 Bella Vista Bypass completed. Expect travel times without traffic about 55 minutes from Joplin. Just announced: Keith Urban. Also coming Chicago, Morgan Wallen and tix on sale now for King and Country. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article on our news tab at FSHP.

This is a Breaking News story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First