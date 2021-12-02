Rural Newton County, Mo. man found guilty on child sex charges

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A late night verdict is announced in a trial by the Newton County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

After deliberating almost 12 hours a jury found Byron Hansen, 38, guilty on charges brought against him through a Seneca, Mo. Police investigation.

“A jury has convicted Bryon Hansen of two counts of Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree and two counts of Child Molestation in the First Degree,” the Newton County Prosecutor’s office stated in a release of information overnight.

On the sole count of Rape 2nd the jury was unable to find a verdict.

Sentencing will be January 31, 2022. The defendant’s bond was revoked after the verdict.

